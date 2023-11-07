Legendary filmmakers David Zucker and Jim Abrahams join John Williams to talk about their new book, “Surely You Can’t Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane!” Jim and David tell hilarious stories about how they were able to make this comedy classic.
Legendary filmmakers David Zucker and Jim Abrahams on the true story of ‘Airplane!’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
