‘Legal Face-Off’ co-host, attorney Rich Lenkov weighs in on several current cases

A California surgeon was in the operating room with a patient when he joined a Zoom traffic court hearing. Lawyers demand a serious sentence for Britt Reid of the Kansas Chiefs, after he caused a car accident while under the influence, leaving a girl in critical condition. A woman in China is pursuing compensation for the years of housework as part of her divorce. Attorney Rich Lenkov of Bryce Downey & Lenkov joins John Williams to weigh in on these cases – and more.

