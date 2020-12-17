Lawyer Keenan Saulter on the aftermath of the night that traumatized his client when police raided the wrong home

Like most things, it all started with an idea. Sports reporter Joe Brand has grown out his hair in 2020, and David Hochberg thought it might be a good idea for Joe to cut his hair if John Williams' online red kettle reached a certain amount.

On December 16, 2020, the two-hour Salvation Army radiothon hosted by John Williams garnered more than $160,000 in donations thanks to the generosity of WGN Radio listeners.