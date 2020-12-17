Lawyer Keenan Saulter on the aftermath of the night that traumatized his client when police raided the wrong home

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sunday, March 15, 2020 file photo, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to reporters at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. The barbs that have flown between President Donald Trump and his family and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot haven’t prevented either side from engaging occasionally in niceties. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

Keenan Saulter is representing Anjanette Young, whose home was incorrectly raided by Chicago police almost two years ago, an incident that was caught on bodycam and never released until this week. Keenan responds to Mayor Lightfoot’s press conference yesterday, which addressed the error that humiliated and traumatized Anjanette in February of 2019, and the confidentiality order the city claimed Anjanette violated.

The John Williams Show
Popular