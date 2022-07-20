A young native Coastal Live Oak tree (Quercus agrifolia) is the featured tree in a regenerative front yard garden that has replaced a typical grass lawn is seen…
A young native Coastal Live Oak tree (Quercus agrifolia) is the featured tree in a regenerative front yard garden that has replaced a typical grass lawn is seen in Los Angeles July 21, 2022. – Authorities are encouraging residents to replace their lawns with waterwise gardens that requires very little irrigation by using native and non-native drought tolerant plants coupled with terraforming that captures rainwater, to save water amidst California’s historic drought. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
A young native Coastal Live Oak tree (Quercus agrifolia) is the featured tree in a regenerative front yard garden that has replaced a typical grass lawn is seen…
A young native Coastal Live Oak tree (Quercus agrifolia) is the featured tree in a regenerative front yard garden that has replaced a typical grass lawn is seen in Los Angeles July 21, 2022. – Authorities are encouraging residents to replace their lawns with waterwise gardens that requires very little irrigation by using native and non-native drought tolerant plants coupled with terraforming that captures rainwater, to save water amidst California’s historic drought. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Bob Bertog, president of Bertog Landscape Co. in Wheeling and a certified landscape professional with the National Association of Landscape Professionals, joins John Williams to answer all of your lawn and garden questions.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)