Laurie LeBreton and Shigeyo Henriquez paid $500 to the Chicago Park District to plant trees in memory of their late loved ones, Paul and Scott. That was part of what the Park District called the Green Deed program. But now the city wants to make room for a putting green, and chop down the trees to do so. Laurie joins John Williams to talk about her effort to keep the trees up.

