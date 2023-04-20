(Original Caption) Chicago: The White Sox tip their hats to some of the 42,000 fans in 80-year-old Comiskey Park as they walk around the field following their…
(Original Caption) Chicago: The White Sox tip their hats to some of the 42,000 fans in 80-year-old Comiskey Park as they walk around the field following their 2-1 victory over Seattle. The gates of the park closed forever after the game.
Matt Flesch, the producer and director of the three-part documentary film, “Last Comiskey,” joins Wendy Snyder to talk about the wonderful film he made about the last year the Chicago White Sox played in old Comiskey Park.
