Maryama Diaw, a contact tracer with New York City’s Health + Hospitals battling the coronavirus pandemic, sets up her remote calling system at her home before reaching out to potential patients Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in New York. The city has hired more than 3,000 tracers and the city says it’s now meeting its goal of reaching about 90% of all newly diagnosed people and completing interviews with 75%. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)