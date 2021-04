A tent erected for drive-thru vaccinations Monday, March 29, 2021, occupies a parking lot across the street from the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, in Chicago. At least 11 states opened vaccine eligibility to all adults this week in a major expansion of COVID-19 shots for tens of millions of Americans amid a worrisome increase in virus cases and concerns about supply and demand for the vaccines. In Chicago, the vaccine will not be available to everyone until at least May 1 because the city does not have enough shots on hand. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)