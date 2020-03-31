Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Labor Lawyer Ruth Major: How to file for unemployment

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Labor Lawyer Ruth Major joins John Williams to explain how those who have been laid off as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic can file for unemployment. She also talks about some of the new additions to unemployment benefits, also resulting from the Coronavirus impact on the economy. Listeners call in with their questions for Ruth. Tune in tomorrow for more listener questions.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

Popular