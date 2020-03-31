Labor Lawyer Ruth Major: How to file for unemployment

Labor Lawyer Ruth Major joins John Williams to explain how those who have been laid off as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic can file for unemployment. She also talks about some of the new additions to unemployment benefits, also resulting from the Coronavirus impact on the economy. Listeners call in with their questions for Ruth. Tune in tomorrow for more listener questions.
