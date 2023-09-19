Dr. Robert Bruno, Professor and Director, Labor Education Program, University of Illinois, joins John to talk about how the U.S. is in another major industrial shift, how that shift is impacting the labor market, if members of the UAW deserve higher pay, the pay disparity between company CEO’s and their employees, and why pay raises for UAW workers shouldn’t result in higher car prices.
Labor expert explains why UAW demands should be met
by: Pete Zimmerman
