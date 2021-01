In this screen grab from live stream video, Kyle Rittenhouse, left, appears with his attorney, Mark Richards in Richards office in Racine, Wis., during a hearing at Kenosha County Court in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Rittenhouse, an Illinois teenager who fatally shot two people and wounded a third amidst sometimes violent summer protests on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges including intentional homicide. (Kenosha County Court via AP)

John Pierce is the attorney representing Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who has been charged with five felonies, including reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon. That’s after shooting and killing two people and wounding a third in the Kenosha protests in August that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He explains why Rittenhouse pled not guilty in today’s plea hearing.