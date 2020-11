FILE- In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Gaige Grosskreutz, top, tends to an injured protester during clashes with police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. Within minutes, Grosskreutz was shot. Prosecutors say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two men during a chaotic protest Aug. 25. They’ve also accused Rittenhouse of shooting Grosskreutz in the arm.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Kyle Rittenhouse is the 17-year-old Antioch resident who has been charged in multiple homicides in the Kenosha riots in August and who has now been extradited to Wisconsin. His mother, Wendy, along with their attorney, John Pierce, join the show to discuss Kyle’s actions, which have outraged millions of Americans.