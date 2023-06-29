Mike Delfini, President and CEO, Kohl Children’s Museum, joins John Williams to talk about the history of the museum, their mission to create learning experiences that spark imagination and curiosity, the age range of the children that enjoy the museum, the various exhibits that can be explored all year long, and the brand new Cheers for Spheres exhibit.
Kohl Children’s Museum sparks imagination and curiosity through play
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by American Hip Institute
Click for more.)