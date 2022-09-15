Hadi Finerty, Senior Manager, Education & Community Volunteers, Alzheimer’s Association-Illinois Chapter, joins John Williams to talk about if there is anything that can be done to prevent Alzheimer’s, what are some early warning signs of Alzheimer’s, where Alzheimer’s research is heading and the upcoming Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 8th at Soldier Field. Come walk with John and the rest of the WGN Radio team! You can register and receive the latest updates on this year’s walk at alz.org/walk.

