Kelly Cruises & Tours is setting sail on the Rhine River with John Williams October of 2021

John Williams

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Kelly Cruises

Like many of us, John and his wife Brenda have missed much about their “normal” lives these
last few months. We all continue to be safe, but they are ready to start to plan ahead and keep moving forward. John and Brenda are delighted to be doing that with our friends at Kelly Cruises & Tours. This will be their 12th trip with Kelly Cruises, and though it is over a year away, they already
have that fun feeling of excitement and anticipation.

You may have questions – more than we can address in 60-seconds ads featured on WGN Radio.  Here is a conversation with Sue Kelly about the trip, the safety protocols and hopefully some other things you may be thinking about. 

Share this story

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Popular