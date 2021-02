Brett Saint, right, and Joetta Myers sit on a sofa inside a Gallery Furniture store which opened as a shelter Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state’s power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KDAF Dallas Reporter Jenny Anchondo joins John Williams to discuss the massive power outages in Texas and try to make sense of them. Plus, Jenny addresses the mayor of Colorado City’s remarks toward those without power or water, and the impact of the Senator Ted Cruz sighting on an airplane to Cancun in the midst of the outages.