THE OFFICE — “Dwight Christmas” Episode 910 — Pictured: (l-r) Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone —…
THE OFFICE — “Dwight Christmas” Episode 910 — Pictured: (l-r) Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone — (Photo by: Byron Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
THE OFFICE — “Dwight Christmas” Episode 910 — Pictured: (l-r) Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone —…
THE OFFICE — “Dwight Christmas” Episode 910 — Pictured: (l-r) Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone — (Photo by: Byron Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
The hilarious actress Kate Flannery (Meredith on “The Office”) joins Wendy Snyder to talk about “The Reunion: An Interactive Office Fan Convention” that will be taking place at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall this Saturday and Sunday, April 22nd & 23rd.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)