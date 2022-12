Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser joins John Williams to talk about a 19-year-old being released on bail after being involved in a fatal crash. State’s Attorney Mosser also discusses amendments to the SAFE-T Act, how the person involved in this fatal crash would have likely been detained if this happened after Jan. 1st, what else she would like to be seen added to the SAFE-T Act, and if people will be released from jail on Jan. 1st.

