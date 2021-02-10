Kane County Health Department on how to register for a vaccine

A COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine is prepared at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)