Roe Conn

Kaiser Health News Senior Correspondent Mary Agnes Carey: When we can go back and resume our normal lives is “an incredibly complicated discussion”

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Kris Jaeger with Broad Street Ministry waits to distribute food as part of a new initiative called Step Up to the Plate, during a rainstorm outside of City Hall in Philadelphia, Monday, April 13, 2020. The program aims to help those with food insecurity and is a partnership of Broad Street Ministry, Prevention Point Philadelphia, and Project HOME, with the City of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Kaiser Health News Senior Correspondent Mary Agnes Carey joins John Williams to describe the work of the World Health Organization and address President Trump’s criticisms of it. And Mary Agnes goes on to discuss how some states are determining openings of businesses, and when to wear masks.

