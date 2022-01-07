John Wilson on the weird and wonderful world of ‘How To with John Wilson’

John Wilson, the documentary filmmaker who is also the writer, director, cameraman, producer, and narrator of the hilarious HBO Max docu-comedy, “How To with John Wilson,” joins John Williams to talk about how he is able to acquire the amount of video that appears on the show, the process of putting the show together, how the subjects react to being caught on camera, where he finds the people who appear in the series, and what he has in mind for season 3.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute
