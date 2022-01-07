John Wilson on the weird and wonderful world of ‘How To with John Wilson’

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Filmmaker John Wilson attends HBO’s How To With John Wilson S2 Screening on November 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for HBO)

John Wilson, the documentary filmmaker who is also the writer, director, cameraman, producer, and narrator of the hilarious HBO Max docu-comedy, “How To with John Wilson,” joins John Williams to talk about how he is able to acquire the amount of video that appears on the show, the process of putting the show together, how the subjects react to being caught on camera, where he finds the people who appear in the series, and what he has in mind for season 3.

