With inflation near all-time highs and more people than ever living paycheck-to-paycheck, life is challenging for many. Your gifts go to The Salvation Army and their work in helping neighbors in need right here in the Chicago area.

And NEW this year, you can join with John to become a virtual bell ringer and raise money to add to his kettle. Click the “Join Team” button on John’s donation page to sign-up.

John Williams will host the annual radiothon donation drive to benefit The Salvation Army on Wednesday, December 13, 10am to noon.

Donations made on the day of the radiothon drive (December 13) may include a thank you gift. The thank you gift received depends up on the amount donations to John Williams’ Virtual Red Kettle on Wednesday, December 13, midnight to midnight. Donate here.

The 2023 gifts are:

Donations of $100 – $249: Socks

Donations of $250 – $499: WGN Radio long sleeve shirt

Donations of $500 – $999: Picnic blanket

Donations of $1,000+: Vest

