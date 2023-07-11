LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 5: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial …
LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 5: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 5: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial …
LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 5: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)