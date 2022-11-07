Join WGN Radio and John Williams this holiday season to support of The Salvation Army and their mission of “Doing the Most Good”.

On Wednesday, December 14, 10am to noon, John Williams will host the annual radiothon donation drive to benefit The Salvation Army.

Record inflation has impacted everyone, but for some, these times are that much more difficult. One unexpected expense can make the difference between paying rent or putting food on the table.

Help fill John Williams’ Virtual Red Kettle. Your gifts go to The Salvation Army and their work in helping neighbors in need in the Chicago area.

Tune-in to John Williams for the annual radiothon donation drive to benefit The Salvation Army, Wednesday, December 14, 10am to noon.

And when you make a donation on the day of the radiothon drive (December 14), your donation may include a thank you gift. The thank you gift received depends upon the amount donated to John Williams’ Virtual Red Kettle on Wednesday, December 14, midnight to midnight. This year’s thank you gifts all feature signature items with the 100th anniversary WGN Radio logo.

Thank you gifts available with donations received on December 14, midnight to midnight (all items with 100th anniversary WGN Radio logo):

Donations of $100 – $249: 15 oz. Coffee mug

Donations of $250 – $499: T-shirt (heather black)*

Donations of $500 – $1,499: Stanley 30 oz. IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler

(Keeps drinks cold 12 hours/2 days iced) Donations of $1,500 – $2,499: Picnic Blanket

Donations of $2,500+ (limited to the first six donators): Pair of tickets to the Chicago Bulls game on December 26 at 7pm in the Team Hochberg suite.**

*Write preferred T-shirt size in comments box if donating online on December 14.

** The first six (6) gifts of $2,500 and above will be based on the timestamp on The Salvation Army kettle webpage.

Donate to John Williams’ Virtual Red Kettle today.

How to donate:

1. Online through John’s Virtual Red Kettle.

2. Call The Salvation Army Donation Line at 844-361-8400.