Three years ago on Thursday, March 23, Illinois’ COVID-19 death toll stood at 12. The NCAA basketball tournament had been canceled and US officials suggested the Summer Olympics should be postponed, too. There was news that day – the sort of report that would raise no eyebrows three years later but in the moment felt more than ominous: A CTA operator had tested positive.

The city made plans to rent thousands of hotel rooms to isolate people who had been exposed to the coronavirus.

We couldn’t know then that over four million Illinoisans would become infected, but we knew we were in for something dark and different. And on this day, I started telling jokes.

