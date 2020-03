CORRECTS DATE TO MARCH 14, NOT MARCH 15 – In this Saturday, March 14, 2020, photo, travelers wait in line to go through customs at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lambasted the administration for allowing about 3,000 Americans returning from Europe to be stuck for hours inside the customs area at O’Hare International Airport on Saturday, violating federal recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people practice “social distancing.” (AP Photo/Michael Sadler)