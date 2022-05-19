Chief Engineer Bill Murdoch, WGN’s unofficial historian Dave Marzullo, and Steve Bertrand of Chicago’s Afternoon News, join John Williams to reflect on the 100th anniversary of WGN Radio and to talk about the ‘100 Years of WGN Radio: A Retrospective’ documentary. The documentary airs at 7pm on WGN-TV on 5/19 and will be available online on 5/20 at wgnradio.com/100. John also checks in with the one and only Orion Samuelson about his 60 years at WGN!

