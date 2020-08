Second City Executive Vice President and "Getting to Yes, And…" Host Kelly Leonard joins John Williams to share a story from an upcoming episode of his podcast about a man named Sanford Greenberg. Sanford was the college roommate of Art Garfunkel, and he told Kelly about his blindness and what it taught him about trust. Sanford Greenberg writes Hello Darkness, My Old Friend, and appears in one of Kelly's upcoming episodes on WGNRadio.com.