WGN Radio promotions manager and bookworm Sara Tieman joins John Williams to talk about her favorite books of 2020 out of the 113 she read! See below for the full list.

My final farewell to 2020 is the list of the 113 books I read. It was a tough year, and I read some tough books. When pushed, I said my goal was 110, so I came out ahead and ended on a lucky number for me. Of the 113 books, 51 were non-fiction, 62 were fiction, 7 were audiobooks, and 6 were re-reads (usually a rarity for me).While in 2019 I praised the Chicago Public Library and their app which easily lets you put books on hold, in 2020, during the pandemic and the library's closure, I discovered the CPL e-book lending app.My advice to adult readers? Don't pass up books written for a younger audience. There are truly magnificent books out there tackling serious subject matters (immigration, loss, identity) written so beautifully that it leaves this adult in tears.My top 10 for the year are pictured in the image, but I must also applaud these honorable mentions:"The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America's Shining Women" by Kate Moore"This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident" by Adam Kay"Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations" by Mira Jacob"Other Words for Home" by Jasmine Warga"The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History" by Elizabeth Kolbert"Nothing To See Here" by Kevin WilsonAnd if you love a good celebrity autobiography, besides Trevor Noah's "Born A Crime", I'd recommend Elton John's "Me" and "Blowing the Bloody Doors Off" by Michael Caine.And finally, in order, here's the 113 books I read in 2020: