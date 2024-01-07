Our days at WGN Radio are always a little bit brighter, thanks to the John Williams Speed Jokes.

To commemorate a great year of jokes, submitted by WGN Radio listeners, John, his producer Pete Zimmerman, and Speed Jokes expert Marge Sipla have identified the 16 best to be voted on in our inaugural Best of Speed Jokes Tournament, sponsored by Team Hochberg.

Tournament bracket by Michael Piff / WGN Radio. Speed Jokes logo art by David Lee Csicsko.

Starting January 8th, listeners can vote on a new matchup of Speed Jokes. Voting will continue every day until a champion is crowned on February 1st. Below are the 16 jokes that will be facing off for Speed Joke supremacy.

Matchup #1

What did the elephant says to the naked man? Cute, but can it pick up peanuts.

vs.

I got arrested for stealing a full set of encyclopedias. I said to the police, “Wait! I can explain everything.”

(Vote for Matchup #1 here)

Matchup #2

If I’m ever on life support, just unplug me and then plug me back in real quick and see if that works, ok?

vs.

My proctologist gave me two big thumbs up, which I did not appreciate.

Matchup #3

The inventor of throat lozenges has died. Not surprisingly, there will be no coughin’ at his funeral.

vs.

Bartender says we don’t serve time travelers here. Time traveler walks into a bar.

Matchup #4

I was walking through a quarry the other day and said, “That’s a really big rock.” The foreman said, “Boulder.” So I puffed up my chest and said, “THAT’S A REALLY BIG ROCK.”

vs.

The doctor handed me a cup and said, “urinate.” I said, “Thank you. My wife says I’m a six at best.

Matchup #5

Two sociologists are sitting by the pool. One turns to the other and says, “Have you read Marx?” The other says, “Yes. It’s these damn wicker chairs.”

vs.

My neighbor’s diary says I have boundary issues.

Matchup #6

I called the incontinence hotline, and they asked if I could please hold and I said, “Lady, if I could hold, I wouldn’t be calling.”

vs.

Judge: All of your responses must be oral, ok? Do you know why you are here today? Me: “Oral.”

Matchup #7

My new SUV has a button that says rear wiper and frankly I’m afraid to push it.

vs.

I just went on the Weight Watcher’s website, and it asked me if I accept cookies. Is that a trick question?

Matchup #8

Fun fact: If you sneeze and fart at the same time, your body takes a screen shot.

vs.

Brookfield Zoo has an interesting attraction. A lion and a sheep living peacefully in the same cage. I asked the zookeeper if they ever fight. He said rarely. I said, what happens when they do? He said, “We get another sheep.”

Each day’s matchup will be posted to the John Williams Speed Jokes page. Polls will close the morning after each matchup is published. Tune in to John’s show, weekdays at 10 AM, for updates!