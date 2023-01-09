“Sometimes people recognize me when they see me but as often it occurs when they hear me. It’s a pleasant distraction that comes with being on the radio in Chicago for many years. There was little chance that anyone would notice me on New Year’s day, though. We were at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Lightscape, walking in the dark. The focus was on the enchanting grounds, lit with an artist’s touch. I was with my wife, Brenda, my sons Grant and Griffin, daughter-in-law Nikki and our 2 year old granddaughter, Bernadette. At events like these you see the thing, then turn to see if the kid sees the thing and if the kid likes the thing, it’s even better than the thing.

Earlier that day I visited my parents who have recently moved into a senior living center. It’s a very nice place and they are generally miserable there. It’s brought out the worst in them. We hope in time that will change, but change for them is not easy.

And so my mother is impatient and angry. Her speech is limited. She barks at my dad and complains about the food. She doesn’t walk anymore and needs help with almost everything.

When I arrived that morning I said, “How’s it going,” and my father replied – looking at her – “Not good. And don’t say it’s going to get better.”

Indeed, dad is more needy than mom. His vision and hearing are so limited he seldom watches TV. He’s often confused. And everything is either a problem or a crisis. A visit there is an opportunity to resolve issues – fix his water pick, find his wallet, clean the bathroom, tidy up the kitchen, strategize about how to more safely shower, find a hand towel, make some hot tea, run to Walgreens for supplies, conference privately about mom’s harsh behavior with the staff, apply his eye drops.

Dad is not interested in idle banter or chatting about our families or the news. When I mentioned that I was going to the DePaul game later that afternoon, his faced tightened. “Basketball,” he said. “You and basketball. That’s more important than your family?”

My father is paralyzed with anxiety over my mother’s well being. “Why don’t you go to the fitness center,” I ask. It’s just down the hall, but he refuses to leave mom’s side. It’s an allegiance that only frustrates her. Their unhappiness multiplies by more than two as she stews, he complains, she retreats from his agitation which makes him more anxious still.

“Why can’t we go home,” she often greets me. There are other residents in their building but they are both more capable and presently unfamiliar. In time, we hope they’ll all connect. “But don’t say it’s going to get better!”

At lunch my mother orders coffee, which she’s been asked not to drink. It creates problems. She sips carefully, or is it defiantly? My sister Jeane joins us and after a while I get up to leave. My dad says “Thank you for coming to see us,” and my mother says nothing. I leave for the game, then meet my family at the Botanic Garden.

A few minutes in, a woman approaches me. “I know who you are and I don’t want to bother you,” she says. “But I met your mother years ago and I want you to know what a nice person she was, a mentor to me.”

She told me that as a 19 year-old she was working for a real estate agency and my mother had just joined the firm as a new agent. It was a job my mother would not hold for long but she impressed her younger colleague. “She was so friendly and helpful and I thought, well, if a woman is in this business then maybe I can be, too.”

She became a realtor like my mom and unlike my mom she made a career out of it. To this day she’s been thankful for her tutelage. And then suddenly I appeared.

The woman moved on, into the dark and splashes of light. My son asked if she knew who I was. Better still, I said, she knew who my mom was. A person I sometimes forget.