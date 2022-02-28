John Mulaney used humor to address his intervention on SNL

Comedian John Mulaney returned to SNL over the weekend and during his monologue poked some fun at himself about his intervention. John is joined by Daniel DeGryse, the Director of the Rosecrance Florian Program, to talk about interventions and if it’s okay to joke about such a serious issue like substance abuse and addiction.
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.