John Mulaney used humor to address his intervention on SNL

John Williams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “John Mulaney” Episode 1759 — Pictured: Host John Mulaney during Promos from Studio 8H on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Comedian John Mulaney returned to SNL over the weekend and during his monologue poked some fun at himself about his intervention. John is joined by Daniel DeGryse, the Director of the Rosecrance Florian Program, to talk about interventions and if it’s okay to joke about such a serious issue like substance abuse and addiction.

