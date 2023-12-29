Joey Morelli, the owner of Max’s Deli in Highland Park, is back from Ukraine, cooking for soldiers and refugees. He joins Steve Dale, filling in for John Williams, to talk about what kind of food he has been making, the current state of Ukraine, what his experience was like, and his next trip to Mexico City. To learn more about Joey and his charity, visit www.joeysfoodfight.com.
Joey Morelli – His experience feeding people in Ukraine
by: Collin McCarthy
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by American Hip Institute
Click for more.)