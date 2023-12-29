Joey Morelli, the owner of Max’s Deli in Highland Park, is back from Ukraine, cooking for soldiers and refugees. He joins Steve Dale, filling in for John Williams, to talk about what kind of food he has been making, the current state of Ukraine, what his experience was like, and his next trip to Mexico City. To learn more about Joey and his charity, visit www.joeysfoodfight.com.

