Actor Jeremy Allen White joins John Williams to chat about his role in the hit show “The Bear,” currently available to stream on Hulu. Jeremy talks about the buzz the show has created in Chicago, his work on the long-running Showtime show “Shameless,” where they filmed in Chicago, how they were able to capture what it’s like working in a kitchen, and why he believes so many people have connected with the show.

