Chris Stirewalt, Political Editor, NewsNation, joins John Williams to preview the upcoming town hall that NewsNation is hosting with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday, June 28. You can find NewsNation by clicking here.
Is Robert Kennedy Jr. a serious presidential candidate?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.