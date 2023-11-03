Hey, another thing that no one can agree on! A viral video has surfaced of a woman on a plane yelling at another passenger over a disagreement about reclining your seat on airplane. What do you think? Should you or shouldn’t you?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Hey, another thing that no one can agree on! A viral video has surfaced of a woman on a plane yelling at another passenger over a disagreement about reclining your seat on airplane. What do you think? Should you or shouldn’t you?
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.