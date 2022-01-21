Is getting a college degree worth the cost?

John Williams, Bob Kessler and Kevin Powell talk about the value of a 4-year college degree. Do you really need to attend a university to achieve career success? John and crew are also joined by Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of Chicago’s top staffing agency the LaSalle Network, who offers his take on the worth of a college education.
