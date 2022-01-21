Is getting a college degree worth the cost?

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

A graduate poses for a photo during Harvard’s 368th commencement ceremony at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 30, 2019. (Photo by Allison Dinner / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

John Williams, Bob Kessler and Kevin Powell talk about the value of a 4-year college degree. Do you really need to attend a university to achieve career success? John and crew are also joined by Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of Chicago’s top staffing agency the LaSalle Network, who offers his take on the worth of a college education.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m. JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute

More NewsClick

Popular