Alexandra Block, Senior Supervising Attorney for Legal System and Policing, ACLU of Illinois, joins John Williams to talk about Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s unsuccessful attempt to issue an executive order changing Chicago’s curfew laws. Alexandra expresses her concerns over the city trying to impose a curfew, how the curfew is going to work, and the overwhelming evidence showing that curfews do not work to address crime.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction