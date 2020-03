In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, photo, a resident looks for her parcel near a temporary No Contact parcel collection point for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com outside an apartment complex in Beijing, China. JD and rivals including Pinduoduo, Miss Fresh and Alibaba Group’s Hema are scrambling to fill a boom in orders while protecting their employees. E-commerce is one of the few industries to thrive after anti-virus controls starting in late January closed factories, restaurants, cinemas, offices and shops nationwide and extinguished auto and real estate sales. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)