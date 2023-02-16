Rich Lenkov, attorney with Downey & Lenkov LLC and host of Legal Face Off, joins John Williams to break down the details about the indictment of the suspected Highland Park Shooter’s father and shares key details on the case thus far.
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
Rich Lenkov, attorney with Downey & Lenkov LLC and host of Legal Face Off, joins John Williams to break down the details about the indictment of the suspected Highland Park Shooter’s father and shares key details on the case thus far.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.