** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, DEC. 27 ** Motorists using manual and automatic lanes, which also accept I-PASS, slow as they approach a toll plaza on I-355 Thursday, Dec. 16, 2004, in Downers Grove, Ill., while other drivers with transponders use unobstructed I-PASS lanes on the left. With nearly five time the usual sales volume of the electronic toll-takers in recent weeks, the once-roomy I-PASS lanes have begun to clog with Illinois motorists scrambling to join the I-PASS ranks before Jan. 1 when tolls double for cash-paying customers. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)