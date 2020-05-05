Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear
Listen Now
Jon Hansen filling in for Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Illinois Pork Producers Association and Orion Samuelson: There is no food shortage, but a shortage of labor

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

A customer reaches for a packaged pork at Westborn Market in Berkley, Mich., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WGN Radio Agribusiness Reporter Orion Samuelson joins John Williams to explain what’s happening to animals that go unused due to the volume of employees on sick leave at meat processing plants. Plus, Jenny Jackson of the Illinois Pork Producers Association joins the show. The IPPA is collecting monetary donations that will be used to get pork in the hands of those who need it most. Funds go toward the cost of processing, storage, and delivery to food banks in Illinois. Those who donate more than $15 will receive a complimentary t-shirt from IPPA.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

Popular