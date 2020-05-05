Illinois Pork Producers Association and Orion Samuelson: There is no food shortage, but a shortage of labor

WGN Radio Agribusiness Reporter Orion Samuelson joins John Williams to explain what’s happening to animals that go unused due to the volume of employees on sick leave at meat processing plants. Plus, Jenny Jackson of the Illinois Pork Producers Association joins the show. The IPPA is collecting monetary donations that will be used to get pork in the hands of those who need it most. Funds go toward the cost of processing, storage, and delivery to food banks in Illinois. Those who donate more than $15 will receive a complimentary t-shirt from IPPA.

