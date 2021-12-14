Illinois Policy Institute: Over 10 years, Chicago has paid out half a million dollars in police misconduct settlements

Illinois Policy Institute Vice President of Marketing Austin Berg joins John Williams to talk about the $2.9 million settlement the city has to give Anjanette Young, whose home was wrongfully raided in Feb. 2019. And Austin talks about the effect these settlements have on Chicagoans, as the inspector general keeps details of the investigation close to the vest.
