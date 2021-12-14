Illinois Policy Institute: Over 10 years, Chicago has paid out half a million dollars in police misconduct settlements

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2013, file photo, Chicago Police patrol the neighborhood in Chicago. A federal judge has granted class-action status in a lawsuit filed six years ago that alleged the Chicago Police Department’s stop-and-frisk policy targeted Black and Hispanic people who hadn’t committed any crime. Attorneys involved in the lawsuit announced Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, that the case’s six original plaintiffs are now part of a class of more than 1 million people. (AP Photos/M. Spencer Green, File)

Illinois Policy Institute Vice President of Marketing Austin Berg joins John Williams to talk about the $2.9 million settlement the city has to give Anjanette Young, whose home was wrongfully raided in Feb. 2019. And Austin talks about the effect these settlements have on Chicagoans, as the inspector general keeps details of the investigation close to the vest.

