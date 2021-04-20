Illinois National Guard | ‘We’ll do the things that we can do within our purview to free up those law enforcement officers to actually do the law enforcement’

John Williams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A National Guard soldier, center, stands guard with deputies at the restricted vehicle entrance of the Hennepin County Government Center, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Officer Lieutenant Colonel Brad Leighton joins John Williams to breakdown why they are sending roughly 125 members of the National Guard up to Chicago to help support the Chicago Police Department in anticipation of protest. Listen in as John and Lieutenant Colonel discuss where the members will be stationed, trial anticipations and more.

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

