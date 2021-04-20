Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Officer Lieutenant Colonel Brad Leighton joins John Williams to breakdown why they are sending roughly 125 members of the National Guard up to Chicago to help support the Chicago Police Department in anticipation of protest. Listen in as John and Lieutenant Colonel discuss where the members will be stationed, trial anticipations and more.
Illinois National Guard | ‘We’ll do the things that we can do within our purview to free up those law enforcement officers to actually do the law enforcement’
