Huggins & Scott Auction House on Bulls Scorekeeper Bob Rosenberg's 6 championship rings

Huggins & Scott Auction House Owner Bill Huggins joins John Williams to talk about the standing of bids on the championship rings belonging to Bulls scorekeeper Bob Rosenberg. The auction is online.
