Huggins & Scott Auction House on Bulls Scorekeeper Bob Rosenberg's 6 championship rings

John Williams

Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah looks to the scoreboard during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2009, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Huggins & Scott Auction House Owner Bill Huggins joins John Williams to talk about the standing of bids on the championship rings belonging to Bulls scorekeeper Bob Rosenberg. The auction is online.

