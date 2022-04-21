Anne Libera, Director of Comedy Studies, The Second City, and Kelly Leonard, Executive Director of Learning & Applied Improvisation, Second City Works and host of the “Getting to Yes, And” podcast, join John Williams to talk about a new class at Northwestern University that Anne is teaching which is based on Suneel Gupta’s book, “Backable.”
How you can use improvisation to persuade people to back you
