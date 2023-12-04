Monica Moreno, Senior Director of Care and Support at the Alzheimer’s Association, joins John Williams to talk about the new Chevy holiday commercial that shows an elderly woman in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. How accurate is this commercial? Monica explains how a powerful memory of a person’s past can provide an opportunity to foster a connection between a caregiver and the person living with dementia.
How to stay connected to a person living with Alzheimer’s
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.