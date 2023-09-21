Lou Taglia, custom audio/video designer at Abt Electronics in Glenview, joins John Williams to tell us about the best TVs to maximize and simplify your viewing experience.
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Lou Taglia, custom audio/video designer at Abt Electronics in Glenview, joins John Williams to tell us about the best TVs to maximize and simplify your viewing experience.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.