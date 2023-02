Dr. Ihuoma Eneli, one of the authors of the American Academy of Pediatrics new guidelines on childhood obesity, joins John Williams to talk about the new guidelines, how they define obesity in a clinical setting, what percentage of U.S. children are obese, the importance of being careful with words and avoiding words like ‘fat’ and ‘obese,’ and what they are recommending to treat childhood obesity.

