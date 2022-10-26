NEW YORK – MAY 15: Two people walk inside a Medicare Services office on the last day for enrollment in the Medicare Part D program May 15, 2006 in New York…
NEW YORK – MAY 15: Two people walk inside a Medicare Services office on the last day for enrollment in the Medicare Part D program May 15, 2006 in New York City. According to official reports, approximately thirty seven million Americans, as of last week, had signed up for Medicare Part D, leaving an estimated seven million eligible seniors without drug coverage as they have yet to enroll in the drug plan. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK – MAY 15: Two people walk inside a Medicare Services office on the last day for enrollment in the Medicare Part D program May 15, 2006 in New York…
NEW YORK – MAY 15: Two people walk inside a Medicare Services office on the last day for enrollment in the Medicare Part D program May 15, 2006 in New York City. According to official reports, approximately thirty seven million Americans, as of last week, had signed up for Medicare Part D, leaving an estimated seven million eligible seniors without drug coverage as they have yet to enroll in the drug plan. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)